Drew Brees finalists for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

WGNO (New Orleans)- New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees is one of eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The Award is named after former Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney. The Award is presented to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition, according to an NFL press release announced on Friday, December 7th.

The will winner will be announced Saturday before the Super Bowl. The winner will also receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to the charity of the player’s choice.

Brees is one of eight players up for the award, they include: Tight End Vernon Davis (Washington); Tackle Joe Staley (San Francisco); Quarterback Andrew Luck (Indianapolis); Cornerback Tremon Williams (Green Bay); Safety Eric Weddle (Baltimore); Tight End Antonio Gates (LA Chargers); Defensive End Calais Campbell (Jacksonville)