Dome time: Karr goes for 3rd consecutive 4A championship vs Warren Easton

The Edna Karr Cougars will try to remain the class of class 4A when the Cougars face district rival Warren Easton Saturday at 3:30 in the state championship game.

A Karr win would give the Cougars their third straight state football championship.

Friday morning, on the floor of the Superdome, Karr head coach Brice Brown said the Cougars have new faces in key places.

Karr defeated Easton 21-20 in week 10.

Here's Saturday's schedule at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Championships.

Noon Division I Championship Catholic vs Curtis

3:30 pm Class 4A championship Easton vs Karr

7:00 pm 5A championship Zachary vs West Monroe

Watch two state championship editions of Friday Night Football, Friday and Saturday on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight, and on the live stream at wgno.com.