Canal Place hosts Dress Fete TONIGHT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Earlier this year Canal Place launched their Style Board... It is a new student-focused initiative aimed at providing opportunities for local Louisiana college students.

After months of mentorship, Canal Place is hosting Dress Fete tonight. The event will showcase the Style Board's creativity. Dress Fete is described as a celebration of 300 years of fashion in honor of New Orleans’ Tricentennial.

The event will feature original designs by local students on the Canal Place Style Board 2018, these designs will be on display throughout the month of December. The party runs from 6-8pm and can be found on the second floor.

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.