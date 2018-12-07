Behind-the-scenes with Mandatory Merriment at Southern Rep Theatre

NEW ORLEANS — It’s not your typical Holiday musical!

Mandatory Merriment is in full swing at Southern Rep Theatre, in the 6th Ward on Bayou Road. The Theatre is located within the former St. Rose de Lima Church and is the first company to occupy the stunning structure since Hurricane Katrina.

Good Morning New Orleans went behind the scenes of the hyper local holiday show with hometown girl and Broadway baby, Leslie Castay.

She tells us how one of their stars had a RUFF life but is living the Hollywood Dream today!

Check out Mandatory Merriment now through December 23rd. Tickets are available at SouthernRep.com.

