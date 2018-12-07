× Armstead out, Saints now 10 point favorites at Tampa Bay

Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead will miss his fourth straight game with a pectoral injury.

Armstead was ruled out by the club for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay.

The Saints have moved up to 10 point favorites over the Bucs, despite Tampa Bay winning the last two games in the series, including this season’s opening game at the Superdome.

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan continues his stellar season. He has 10 quarterback sacks. Against Dallas, Jordan had 7 tackles, 2 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

The Saints can win consecutive NFC South titles with a win or tie Sunday, or a Carolina tie or loss Sunday at Cleveland.