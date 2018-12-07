Adult Ralphie from A Christmas Story is in Elf, internet is shook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Social media has collectively just discovered that Ralphie from ‘A Christmas Story’ is also Ming Ming in the movie ‘Elf’ - and we’re shook.

The rosey cheeked child star, Peter Billingsley, opted to go un-credited for the role 15 years ago. 🎄🎄🎄

Since a November 29th tweet was posted by a fan making the discovery for the first time... the tweet has received over 7,000 reactions... then after being re-posted to Instagram... the post received over 50,000 Likes.

Today, at approximately 11:19 AM, my life changed forever when I found out this dude from Elf was also Ralphie from A Christmas Story pic.twitter.com/kBVj4fE2RV — Pepperjack (@_jack_Schaller) November 29, 2018

