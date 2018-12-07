× 14 priests and brothers who served at Jesuit High School in New Orleans on list of sexual abusers

NEW ORLEANS – The Jesuit order has released a new list of 42 priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor, and more than a dozen of those priests and brothers have been assigned to Jesuit High School in New Orleans.

Fourteen accused priests and brothers, some of whom have already been named by the Archdiocese of New Orleans, are all thought to have been actively sexually abusing minors between the 1950s and the 1990s.

Some of the Jesuits are accused in other cities, and it’s unclear if every one of the 14 accused are thought to have sexually abused minors at Jesuit High School, but all were assigned to the school at one time.

All but one of those accused Jesuits have already passed away, according to information on the list issued by the Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province.

All Jesuits on the list have had one or more “credible claims of sexual abuse of a minor or a vulnerable adult,” according to the Central and Southern Province.

In November, Archbishop Gregory Aymond released a list of 57 priests, deacons, clergy, and religious order priests connected to the Archdiocese of New Orleans who have been accused.

“I believe it is the right thing to do in order to foster the healing of victims in a spirit of transparency, and in the presence of justice,” Aymond wrote at the time in a letter to the faithful. “Jesus reminds us, ‘The truth will set you free,’ (John 8:32).”

Survivors of sexual abuse are encouraged to advise the Jesuits by calling Carol Zarinelli Brescia, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, at (314) 915-7168.

Read the entire list of accused Jesuits.