Would you eat it? Hanukkah Gelt Cake!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Happy Hanukkah! Test Kitchen Taylor is making a cake using Chocolate Coins!

Hanukkah Gelt Cake

Devil's Food Cake

3 eggs

1 cup oil

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup coffee

36 chocolate gelt, chopped

Glaze

More get for topping

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. and grease a bundt pan.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together Devils Food Cake, eggs, oil, coffee, and water.

Pour into bundt pant. Top with chocolate gelt and press the gelt into the cake batter.

Bake the cake for 35 minutes, until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool completely before flipping out of bundt pan.

Take glaze and pour over the cake and top with more gelt. Allow the chocolate to set before slicing.

