Track your teen with an ankle monitor

NEW ORLEANS -- If you thought your parents were overbearing... Welcome to 2018!

Parents can now locate their teenager with a GPS ankle monitor, à la Lindsay Lohan!

The owner of Tampa Bay Monitoring told a local news outlet that he started the service when a mother called him asking for help after her daughter kept running away.

The service costs between $8 to $10 a day, depending on which monitor you choose.

Nationally, Tampa Bay Monitoring sells approximately 6 pieces a week to parents looking to reign in their teenagers.

