Tiny House Festival comes to Slidell

SLIDELL, La. -- Tiny houses from across the country have gathered in Slidell for a weekend festival that is dedicated to downsizing.

We got a closer look at these miniature homes and why folks have traded in their permanent addresses for life a simpler life.

Let's just say that they live the expression, "Less is more."

"A lot of these folks get to live a little bit more of their lives without having to work all the time to pay their mortgage," says CEO of the Louisiana Cultural Economy Foundation, Aimee Smallwood.

The event is put on by the United Tiny House Association which was founded by John Kernohan and his wife, Fin.

Kernohan says both his life and relationship changed when he gave up the luxuries of his massive south beach home and moved into a tiny home.

"Going small, going tiny...I won't say it was a piece of cake. There was a transitional period, but it wasn't anything dramatic or drastic," says Kernohan.

"We have everything in there, all of our clothes, full kitchen, full bath, everything, but instead of having 100 pairs of socks, I have like 5," he jokes.

He and his wife travel in a 148 square feet "firehouse," which helps raise money for volunteer fire departments among many other charities.

The home took just 5 weeks to build.

The weekend's festival will also include school buses known as "skoolies."

Skoolies is a word used for converted buses or dwellings.

"The more we bring into our houses, the less we need to go out. Keeping it simple, you want to go outside and experience life," says tiny house owner, Alex Eaves.

Many tiny homes creators reuse scrap materials to make their dwelling complete.

If you want to learn more about this event, click here.