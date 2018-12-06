× Tigers shut out at College football awards

LSU kicker Cole Tracy and cornerback Greedy Williams were both finalists Thursday at the College Football awards, but both went home without honors.

Andre Szmut of Syracuse won the Lou Groza Award. He was successful on 28 of 32 field goal attempts, and converted three field goals of 50 yards or more.

Georgia’s DeAndre Baker won the Jim Thorpe Award with two interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Tuesday, LSU linebacker Devin White was presented with the Dick Butkus Award, symbolic of the best linebacker in the country.