Student from Hahnville High School's Job Shadow program visited the station to learn more about broadcasting and they got to watch us go live on air with our 11am News.
Students from Hahnville High School’s Job Shadow Program Visited the Studio
Students from Destrehan High Visited the Studio
Students from CHEF of GNO Homeschool Visit the Studio
Purple reversal: Robison wins arbitration case, will play Friday night
Friday Night Bands: The John F. Kennedy high school band, a New Orleans tradition returns
Still in limbo: Hahnville quarterback court date pushed back, LHSAA asks for change of venue
Robison wins TRO from St Charles Parish court
2 girls suspended after dressing as Columbine shooters for Halloween
Andrew in charge: Robison leads 22nd seeded Hahnville Tigers to win at Walker in 5A playoffs
Cheerleader allegedly brings pot brownies to school to win Homecoming votes
Guests from the Arc of St. Charles Visited the Studio Today
Lawsuit: ‘Predatory’ Dartmouth professors plied students with alcohol and raped them
Principal charged with child abuse after paddling two students