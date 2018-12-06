× Poked: Brees said Saints can learn from loss to ‘Boys, Bucs next

The Saints second loss of the season, last Thursday night, at Dallas, could be a valuable learning experience. So, said Saints quarterback Drew Brees as he met with media Wednesday at the club’s facility in Metairie.

The Saints, 10-2, can win the NFC South with a win at Tampa Bay or a tie, or a loss or a tie by the Carolina Panthers.

On the injury report, wide receiver Michael Thomas did not practice Wednesday with an ankle.

Sean Payton is only 13 wins, 10 losses in his Saints career against the Bucs.

The Saints have a huge edge in turnover margin, plus 9 for New Orleans, minus 18 for Tampa Bay. However, Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston has played his best the last three games, completing 61 of 84 passes, with 6 TD's and only 1 interception.

The Bucs kicker is former Tulane Green Wave Cairo Santos, who is 11 for 11 in extra points and 3 for 3 in field goals.

Sunday's Saints at Bucs game kicks off at Noon Central time, 1 pm Eastern.