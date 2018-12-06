× NOPD Investigating homicide on Sere Street

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning at the intersection of Sere and St. Anthony streets.

Investigators say that around 2:25 a.m., NOPD Third District officers responded to a call of a shooting in the area.

Initial reports show a male victim arriving at an area hospital via private conveyance with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, at which time the incident was reclassified as a homicide.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.

The Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Thaddeus Williams is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.