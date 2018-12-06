× Louisiana-shot flick, “Green Book” nominated for five Golden Globe awards

NEW ORLEANS– The film, “Green Book,” which was filmed in various locations in Southeast Louisiana was just nominated for five Golden Globe awards.

Viggo Mortensen was nominated for “Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy.” The film’s director Peter Farrelly was nominated for “Best Director.” Mahershala Ali was nominated for “Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture,” and the movie was also nominated for “Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy” and “Best Screenplay.”

“Green Book” is based on a true story set in the 1960’s. It tells the tale of two friends a New York City bouncer Tony Vallelonga played by Mortensen and pianist Dr. Don Shirley played by Ali. The movie focuses on themes of racism and tolerance and overcoming prejudice during segregation times in U.S. history. The two are traveling across the South for Dr. Don Shirley’s music tour. Tony Vallelonga is his driver.

“Green Book” had its New Orleans premiere at this year’s New Orleans Film Festival where Peter Farrelly attended and answered questions.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez met Peter Farrelly during the New Orleans Film Festival.

For more information about “Green Book,” click HERE.