Louisiana ranks #36 in Christmas Spirit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A new study by GetCenturyLink, an internet, tv, and phone provider, determined how much each state loves Christmas.

They collected information based on searches for holiday movies, Elf on a Shelf, charitable giving, and Christmas music streaming.

Disappointingly, Louisiana landed at number 36... although I think we have a Gingerbread Superdome that might disagree... who lands at the top?

Washington and South Dakota. Bottom? Alaska.

Does Alaska even know about the Hallmark channel?

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.