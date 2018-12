Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Every year Our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez spreads holiday cheer with "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving."

On Day One, Kenny surprises a grandmother who doesn't know how she's going to feed her family this Christmas!

For more information on Rouses Supermarkets, click HERE.

"Kenny's 12 Days of Giving" is sponsored by Melba's. For more information click HERE.