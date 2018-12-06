HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
Even Steven: Pels back to .500 after win over Mavs
A lopsided win at home is what was needed for the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night. And, New Orleans got that in a 132-106 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
The Pelicans got 27 points and 18 rebounds from Julius Randle. New Orleans also got 27 points, 4 rebounds, and 9 assists from Anthony Davis to move to 13-13 on the season.
The Pelicans broke the game open, outscoring Dallas 37-22 in the second quarter.
E’twaun Moore scored 17 points off the Pelicans bench. Darius Miller added 12.
Nikola Mirotic missed his second straight game with an illness.