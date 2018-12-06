× Even Steven: Pels back to .500 after win over Mavs

A lopsided win at home is what was needed for the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night. And, New Orleans got that in a 132-106 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Pelicans got 27 points and 18 rebounds from Julius Randle. New Orleans also got 27 points, 4 rebounds, and 9 assists from Anthony Davis to move to 13-13 on the season.

The Pelicans broke the game open, outscoring Dallas 37-22 in the second quarter.

E’twaun Moore scored 17 points off the Pelicans bench. Darius Miller added 12.

Nikola Mirotic missed his second straight game with an illness.