UNO completes home stand with a win

New Orleans -- UNO defeated South Alabama Wednesday night 71-60 to jump above 500 on the season. They are now 4-1 at home at Lakefront Arena this season.

The Privateers trailed by 6 at the break, but out-scored the Jaguars 43-26 in the second half to earn the 11-point victory. Ezekiel Charles was a perfect 3-3 from beyond the arc and finished with a team-high 18 points. Scott Plaisance chipped-in 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks in the win.

South Alabama's Trhae Mitchell led all scorers with 20 points and 8 rebounds.

The Privateers (4-3) do not have another game until next Thursday, December 13th, when they travel to take-on Tulsa.