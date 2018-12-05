Tulane snaps losing streak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans-- Tulane defeated UT- Martin 87-74 Wednesday night to snap the Green Wave's 4-game losing streak. They led 38-31 at the half and continued to stay out front, thanks to 17 second half points from freshman guard Shakwon Barrett, who finished with a career high 26 points. He shot 10-11 from the floor.

Caleb Daniels added 17 points and had a career high 10 rebounds, for his first career double-double. Jordan Cornish finished with 14 points and Samir Sehic added 12 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Next up for the Green Wave (3-5) is a road trip to South Alabama on Saturday, December 8.