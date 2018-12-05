× Thanks Gayle Benson! Folks grateful for her picking up layaway tabs at Walmart

NEW ORLEANS– The lines in the layaway department at the Walmart on Tchoupitoulas Street were long today, but no one seemed to mind the wait.

That’s because most of them were the lucky folks who found out that they got their layaway items paid off by Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson. It was all a Christmas surprise.

According to Walmart, Benson paid off more than 400 orders which totaled nearly $100-thousand dollars at this particular Walmart store.

Earline Young was feeling excited after finding out that Benson paid off her tablets.

“I came into the store to see if my layaway was paid off after hearing what Ms. Benson did. I found out she paid off my tablets, so I’d like to thank her very much,” Young said.

Earline’s sister Margie Clark also had a computer on layawy at the Walmart on Tchoup.

“May God continue to bless you Ms. Benson for thinking of the less fortunate. We are so grateful. All the people that I spoke to in the line are so excited too,” Clark said.