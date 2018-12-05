Slidell police say two people stole disabled vet’s scooter and phone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- The Slidell Police Department is looking for two people who are accused of stealing a scooter and cell phone from a disabled veteran. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on November 15th at about 5:00 in the evening at the Walmart located on Natchez Drive.

Police say a disabled veteran got into his car and drove away from the store but left his motorized scooter and cell phone in the parking lot.

What happened next, according to police, could have been a happy ending to the story. A couple found the scooter and phone and took them inside the store to the customer service desk. Afterward, police say, the pair did some shopping and left the store.

But then the story takes, what police call, a strange turn. The couple is accused of returning to the store and stealing the scooter and phone. Police released surveillance footage that shows the couple inside the store, including two photos with the scooter.

If you can help lead police to the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 389 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.