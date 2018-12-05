Ponchatoula man held on $25 million bond for possession of child pornography

PONCHATOULA – A Ponchatoula man is being held on a $25 million bail after investigators found over 1,000 pieces of child pornography at his home.

Fifty-nine-year-old Edd Scafidel, Jr., faces over 1,000 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles, according to the Louisiana State Police.

The FBI New Orleans Child Exploitation Task Force began investigating Scafidel last month after receiving a tip.

Agents seized several electronic devices in a search of his home before booking Scafidel into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, according to the LSP.

Scafidel may face federal charges as the investigation progresses.