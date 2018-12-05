Officer shot by State Trooper released from hospital and arrested

NEW ORLEANS – The federal law enforcement officer shot by a Louisiana State Trooper last weekend has been arrested.

Forty-four-year-old Ronald Martin of Fort Knox, Kentucky, pointed a handgun at a Louisiana State Trooper and failed to respond to repeated commands, Louisiana State Police spokesperson Melissa Matey said.

Martin was impaired and alone at the time of the shooting, according to Matey, and the Trooper repeatedly identified himself as a law enforcement officer before opening fire.

The incident, which occurred just before 3 a.m. on December 2 in the area of 880 Port of New Orleans Place, ended with the Trooper shooting Martin twice.

Martin was released from the hospital on December 5 and booked into the Orleans Parish Jail just after 3:30 p.m.

He has been charged with aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a firearm and has a bond of $5,000.