NOPD Investigates Homicide on St. Anthony Street

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that took place near the intersection of St. Anthony Street and North Claiborne Avenue around 11:45 p.m., Tuesday.

Investigators say that Fifth district officers were patrolling the neighborhood when they heard the sound of gunshots.

Officers subsequently received a call of shots fired and immediately responded to the intersection of St. Anthony Street and North Claiborne Avenue.

That’s where officers say that they found an adult male lying on the ground next to a white Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes.

The victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot(s) wound to the body.

EMS rendered medical treatment to the victim, however he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and official cause of death.

If you have any information regarding this fatal shooting please contact Homicide Detective Theo Kent at 504-658-5300.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.