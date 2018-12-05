× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Caffeinated Pick-Me-Ups for the Holiday Bustle

If you’re struggling to keep up with the pace of holiday hustle and bustle, you may be turning to energy drinks for a quick pick-me-up. So we’ve got you covered with today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best & worst of energy drinks + caffeinated pick-me-ups on shelves.

For comparison: Cup of coffee typically has 100 mg caffeine; cup of green tea has approximately 25-35 mg caffeine.

LOVE IT!

Hi-Caf Green Tea (50 mg caffeine) & Double Green Matcha Tea (20 mg caffeine) By Republic of Tea

0 calories – 0 carb – 0 sugar

Matcha: Green tea leaves, ground into fine powder. Whole leaf powder is mixed into water for tea, instead of water infused through the tea leaves, so get even more of the antioxidant benefit of green tea leaves.

Yerba Mate – leaf, shot or unsweetened bottled

0 calories, 0 sugar; 140 mg caffeine per bottle or shot

Yerba Mate is an herbal tea traditionally consumed in central and southern regions of South America

Nuun energy tablets – water bottle add-ins

10 calories – 4 grams carb – 1 gram sugar – 40 mg caffeine from green tea extract

Naturally sweetened with monkfruit + stevia; no artificial sweeteners or colors

SuperBeets Energy Plus by Humann

16 calories, 0 sugar, with 80 mg green tea caffeine per serving

Beetroot extract => enhanced energy + workout recovery, plus healthy blood pressure, circulation and increased oxygen delivery

LIKE IT!

Hiball Sparkling Energy Water – Zero Calories

0 cals, B vitamins, ginseng; 160 mg caffeine per 16-oz can

No artificial sweeteners or colors

HATE IT!

Hi-Ball Sparkling Energy – with Sugar

Per can: 160 calories & 38 grams ADDED sugar per can + 160 mg caffeine

Water, glucose, guarana, ginseng, caffeine

Natural ingredients, but more than a day’s worth of added sugar

Red Bull – sugar-free and regular

Per can: 0 calories, 0 sugar, 80 mg caffeine

Ingredients include caffeine, B vitamins, amino acid taurine

Sugar in regular; artificial sweeteners acesulfame potassium & aspartame in sugar-free version

##

