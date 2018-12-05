× Get the Skinny: 3 Top Fast Food + Drive-Thru to Fuel Holiday Hustle on the Run!

Let’s be clear, we’re not saying that fast food is “healthy” – but we can actually get some decent options at the drive-thru, especially convenient especially during a crazy-busy holiday season!

PJ’S COFFEE | Eat Fit Approved Protein Velvet Ice | Jingle Bells is seasonal flavor thru 12/31

Per 20-ounce Coffee Drink: 290 calories, 28 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 10 gram sugar (3 grams added sugar), 25 grams protein

POPEYES | Blackened Tenders

Non-battered, non-breaded version of Popeyes’ chickentenders, with Popeyes’ blackening seasoning; formerly named Naked Tenders.

3-piece: 170 calories, 0 sat fat, 550 mg sodium, 2 grams carb, 0 fiber, 0 sugar, 26 grams protein

CHICK-FIL-A | Grilled Market Salad

Romaine topped with grilled chicken, strawberries, red & green apples, baby field greens, blueberries, red cabbage, carrots, and bleu cheese

Per salad (not including nut/granola toppings): 450 calories, 5 grams sat fat, 1070 mg sodium, 32 grams carb, 5 grams fiber, 9 grams sugar, 36 grams protein

Also: Chick-Fil-A Grilled Nuggets, 8pc

Grilled Nuggets, nothing else. Available in 8- and 12-piece servings

140 calories, 1 gram sat fat, 440 mg sodium, 2 grams carb, 0 fiber, 0 sugar, 25 grams protein

