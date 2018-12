NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson is spreading some holiday cheer by paying off the layaway accounts at the Walmart located at 1901 Tchoupitoulas Street on Tuesday for 400 people. Benson paid nearly $100,000 in merchandise. Store officials say shoppers are being notified about their paid-off orders.

