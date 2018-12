NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans firefighters are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Hollygrove.

It broke out around 4:00 this morning at a home on Heaton Street near Eagle Street.

Neighbors say no one was living there.

Officials say the fire spread to an occupied home next door and two other buildings.

They say the fire is now under control and no injuries have been reported.

