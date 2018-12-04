Would you eat it? Italian Latkes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Happy Hannukkah! Test Kitchen Taylor is merging her two cultures - Jewish and Italian to make a delicious treat - Italian Latkes!

Italian Latkes

1/2 lb cooked and cooled spaghetti

2 eggs

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp dried basil

1/4 tsp dried oregano

1/4 tsp salt

1/8 tsp pepper

vegetable oil for frying

Combine the cooked, cooled spaghetti with eggs and seasoning in a large bowl.

Grease a muffin tin with cooking spray. Divide spaghetti mixture evenly between muffin tins.

Place in fridge for 2 hours.

Shortly before ready to fry, pop spaghetti molds into the freezer.

Heat a few tbsp vegetable oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Running a small spatula or knife around the edges first, gently remove each spaghetti latke from its tin.

Fry each spaghetti latke for 3 minutes, or until golden brown and just crisp. Flip and repeat another 3 minutes, until golden brown.

Spoon 1 meatball on top of spaghetti latke and top with additional tomato sauce. Serve while warm.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!