The metro area coaches who play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep championships huddled Tuesday at the Quarterback Club at Rock N Bowl.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here is the schedule for local teams:

Thursday Noon Kentwood vs Oak Grove 1A championship

Friday Noon Welsh vs Amite 2A championship

Saturday Noon Catholic, BR vs John Curtis Division I championship

Saturday 3:30 pm Easton vs Karr 4A championship