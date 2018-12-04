Police find almost $370,000 in cash in hidden compartment during traffic stop

Posted 1:48 PM, December 4, 2018, by , Updated at 01:51PM, December 4, 2018

Photo Gallery

Inline

COVINGTON – A traffic stop in St. Tammany Parish resulted in a seizure of nearly $370,000 in suspected drug money stashed in a secret compartment.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jose Isabel Brito Jimenes, a resident of Mexico, on December 1.

Using a K-9 named Echo, the officers searched the vehicle and found $367,680 in cash in a hidden compartment built into the floor.

The officers also found a loaded firearm inside the vehicle, according to the STPSO.

Related Story
Slidell couple arrested after police find guns, drugs, cash in home

Jimenes told police he was traveling from Houston, and said that the money was not his.

A second vehicle was also pulled over containing additional suspects police believe were involved in a narcotics transaction.

In addition to Jimenes, 40-year-old Jose Guadalupe Capacha, 32-year-old Herschel Lamar Cain II, and 34-year-old Laytoya Marie Cox were arrested for attempt and conspiracy, according to the STPSO.

Jimenes also faces charges of failure to use a turn signal and driving without a license.

The STPSO Narcotics Task Force, Mandeville Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations contributed to the investigations.

Related stories