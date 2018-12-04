× PETA wants you to remove ‘speciesism’ from your vocabulary

PETA has issued new guidelines for helping people remove what it has dubbed “speciesism” and anti-animal language from daily conversations.

“Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it,” reads a tweet on the official PETA Twitter account.

An accompanying chart gives several examples of common terms that PETA has dubbed offensive to animals alongside handy replacement phrases.

Instead of “kill two birds with one stone,” PETA suggests using the phrase “feed two birds with one scone.”

“Beat a dead horse” becomes “feed a fed horse,” and “take the bull by the horns” becomes “take the flower by the thorns.”

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA (@peta) December 4, 2018

Time will tell if these new PETA approved phrases will take off, but there’s good news for early adopters, as we all know the early bird has brunch with the worm.