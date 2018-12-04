× New Orleans makes the list for safest cities in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS– According to a new study by safewise.com New Orleans was ranked 44th on the security company’s list of safest metro cities in the United States.

Safewise.com also released a list of the 20 safest cities in Louisiana.

The top three cities on that list were Patterson, Scott and Harahan Louisiana.

Safewise used 2016 crime report statistics and population data to compile the list.

They say that cities that fell below preset population thresholds or that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI were excluded from the study,

Safewise wen on to say that their evaluation is based on the number of reported violent crimes, being aggravated assaults, murders, rapes and robberies in each city.

They ten calculated the rate of crimes per 1,000 people in each city.

You can look at Safewise’s Study of Safest Louisiana Cities by clicking here.

You can look at Saewise’s Study of Larger metro cities featuring New Orleans by clicking here.