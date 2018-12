Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Margie Perez is one of those local artists who can sing it all from blues to pop to Latin.

And whatever she sings, she adds her distinct New Orleans touch.

Margie Perez is getting ready for a performance at the Maple Leaf Bar this Sunday (Dec. 9) at 10 p.m.

She stopped by the Twist Stage to give us a preview of what her audience will hear Sunday at the Maple Leaf.