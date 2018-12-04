× Local “Crayon Case” creator makes a million on makeup sales

PEARL RIVER, La. — Cyber Monday was a huge success for one local entrepreneur.

Her name is Raynell Steward, but her friends and 1.3 million Instagram followers know her as “Supa Cent.”

She started her own makeup business two years ago, but just last week sold over one million dollars worth of products in just 90 minutes.

“I used to play in so much makeup that I never knew anything about, and I used to mess my face up and they thought it was so funny, so hilarious. Then, eventually, I actually started learning how to really do it,” says Raynell.

She says in 2016, she began researching different types of makeup and the art of application.

That’s when she created the “Crayon Case Cosmetics.”

“When I first started doing makeup, people made it seem like makeup was so serious. Like, if you don’t know what you are doing, put the brush down. My whole goal for the Crayon Case was to make it for amateurs, but to make it for professional use. You learn how to do makeup, but it’s so fun to where even if you mess up, you’re cool with it,” says Raynell.

To make the makeup less intimidating, Raynell packaged her makeup to look like school supplies.

Eyelashes are packaged as calculators, makeup brushes look like number 2 pencils, and the eye shadow palette looks like a crayon box.

Raynell believe this unique take on makeup makes it less intimidating for users, and a whole lot of fun for everybody.