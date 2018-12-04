× Ed-itorial: Fritz tabs Will Hall as offensive coordinator, QB development is big part of his new job

In changing offensive coordinators, Tulane head coach Willie Fritz still stuck with the familiar.

“I have known Will Hall for a long time and I could not be more excited to add him to our staff,” said Fritz in announcing the Memphis Associate head coach/tight ends coach as the Green Wave’s new offensive coordinator.

Hall was the offensive coodinator at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2017. In a three year stint as head coach at Division II West Georgia, Hall fashioned a 31-9 record, including two national semifinal appearances.

Fritz has said on more than one occasion that he would like the Tulane offense to be 60 percent run, 40 passes. In that regard, Will Hall fits his philosophy. Memphis’ offense ranked 5th in rushing, 6th in scoring offense, and 6th in total offense.

Tulane was 70th in total offense this season.

Hall, a former quarterback, won the Harlan Hill trophy at North Alabama. It is symbolic of the top player in America in Division II.

A big part of Hall’s job will be quarterback development. Justin McMillan will return as the starter, with Southern Miss transfer Keon Howard eligible in 2019.

The Green Wave was 102nd in passing offense in the FBS at 186.1 yards per game. Even for a run heavy club, this is not a good number.

Tulane is still pursuing Warren Easton quarterback Lance Legendre. If the Green Wave landed Legendre, he would be the school’s most significant signee at quarterback perhaps since JP Losman, who led the Green Wave to an Hawaii Bowl win in 2002.

Perhaps Will Hall can move the needle in that pursuit.