× Chilly night on the way

As high pressure builds into the area with a cold and dry airmass we will see a cold start to the morning on Wednesday. Coldest temperatures on the south shore as usual will be on the western side of the lakes as we drop into the upper 30s. Most of the south shore will drop down to 40-42 by the sunrise time frame.

The northern half of the area will get closer to the freezing mark. Most of the area probably stays just a degree or two above freezing. However 33-35 will still make it a cold morning.

This dry and cool air will be in place through Thursday morning. Wednesday afternoon highs will only be in the mid 50s with 30s across part of the area again by Thursday morning.

Slight warmer temperatures move in by Friday ahead of the next storm system.