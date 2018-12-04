Carla’s Menu: St. Roch Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – On this Carla’s Menu, I’m taking you to the St. Roch Market. It is located at 2381 St. Claude Avenue. The building has been around since 1872. In 2015, the St. Roch Market opened as the first food hall in the city of New Orleans. Currently, it has 11 vendors, about half of which have been there since the market opened.

The vendors I feature are:

Fete au Fete StrEATery: famous for their Trash Grits and Crawfish Poutine

Chido: Huervos Rancheros and Beer Battered Fish Tacos

Elysian Seafood: Coconut Curry Gulf Shrimp, Crabcakes, Catfish Poboy

Torshi: Roasted eggplant, lamb, hummus platters, Kunafa dessert

