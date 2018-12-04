× Arrest warrant issued for federal officer shot by State Trooper

NEW ORLEANS – An arrest warrant has been issued for a federal law enforcement officer shot by a Louisiana State Trooper.

Forty-four-year-old Ronald Martin of Fort Knox, Kentucky, pointed a handgun at the fully uniformed Louisiana State Trooper and failed to respond to repeated commands, according to Louisiana State Police spokesperson Melissa Matey.

Martin was impaired and alone at the time of the shooting, according to Matey, and the Trooper repeatedly identified himself as a law enforcement officer before opening fire when Martin pointed his own handgun at the Trooper.

The incident, which occurred just before 3 a.m. on December 2 in the area of 880 Port of New Orleans Place, ended with the Trooper shooting Martin twice.

Martin, who is still hospitalized, will be arrested and charged with aggravated assault upon his release.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to Matey.

29.944066 -90.062331