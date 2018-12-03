The case of the one-armed package theft suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- One of New Orleans' latest package theft suspects apparently had only one good arm, but that didn't slow him down too much. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the theft happened in the 1700 block of Elysian Fields on November 28 at a few minutes past noon. Security camera footage shows two men walking down the sidewalk while pushing bicycles. One of the men has an arm in a sling.

As the two pass a home with a raised porch they pause, and the one with an arm in a sling takes a package from the porch as the other holds his bicycle.

Seconds later, the video shows them leaving the area.

Every year, especially during the holidays, police see many cases of package thefts. They offer some suggestions that could help protect your deliveries.

Have the packages delivered to your place of employment or a family member's home.

Provide instructions on where to leave the package, perhaps behind a grill or big planter away from the front door. Or ask that the driver to ring your door when dropping off the package.

Request a signature upon delivery so that the package is not left unattended.

Ask for the shipping company to hold on to the package so you can pick it up at one of its locations.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help solve the case, or any of the package thefts we've reported lately, call CrimeStoppers. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, 389 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.