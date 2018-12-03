Porch pirate caught on video stealing package from behind planter

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man spotted on surveillance video stealing a package from a porch on Elysian Fields Avenue.

The theft occurred just after noon on November 28 in the 1700 block of Elysian Fields, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified man, who had his left arm in a sling, was walking a bicycle with no handlebars down the sidewalk alongside a man who was pushing a different bike with a detached front wheel when he spotted an unattended package.

The man with the sling on his arm can be seen on the video asking the other man to stop, propping the bike with no handlebars up, and then doubling back to steal the brown cardboard box, which had been placed behind a planter on the porch.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted individual is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050.

29.974714 -90.057692