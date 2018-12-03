× Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Regina George aka Angie

Regina George is an adult, medium-sized basset hound/hound mix. Unlike that cult movie that she’s named after, She’s not a Mean Girl at all. She is a sweet and funny girl who loves to run around in backyards and play with fun squeaky toys. When she sees you come home after a day of work, she wags her tail 100 miles an hour! Regina is eager to please and learns very quickly when you want her to do or not do something. She’s learned how to go in the kennel when she needs to be, and she even knows the command sit! While she may have stubby legs, she’s quite fast and will outrun you without breaking a sweat. Regina is currently in a foster home with other dogs and cats, and she has been doing great with them! If you want to meet me, email adoptionteam@animalrescueneworleans.org to see her and her cute, pointy ears in person! For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

ARNO has a Christmas tree decorated with pictures of their adoptable dogs at the Treasure Chest Casino for their Trees of Hope Contest. People can vote everyday at the Casino for their favorite tree. It can help ARNO win prize money.