NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who has been missing since June.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jacob Ryan Roman was in New Orleans around June 1 for summer work, according to the NOPD.

Roman would contact a family member once a week to check in, but those calls and texts have stopped, and Roman’s cell phone has been turned off.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jacob Ryan Roman is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.