NOPD looking for 3 men who stole shoes from Algiers store

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for three men who were recorded on surveillance video shoplifting several pairs of sneakers from an Algiers store.

The theft occurred on November 28 in the 3000 block of Holiday Drive, according to the NOPD.

The three unidentified men entered the store, grabbed the boxes of shoes from the display shelves, and left without paying for them.

The men are thought to have fled in a two-door black Honda vehicle with gold rims and a black bag covering the license plate, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to notify Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.

29.924372 -90.013833