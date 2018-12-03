Local wood craftsman donates specialty Saints furniture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIOLET, La. -- Chet Hingles spends his evenings enjoying his favorite hobby.

That hobby is creating outdoor furniture like wooden rockers and porch swings, and they are usually adorned with New Orleans Saints emblems.

"I come back here before the sun comes up, and I'm back here until the sun goes down. I just love everything about it. My son will do all of the detail scroll work, cut it all out, and then I build it and put it together," says Chet.

It takes about 8 hours per piece, and it's done as a labor of love.

The intricate details include "Who Dats", New Orleans Saints, Sir Saints, and fleur de lis pieces.

Most of his work is donated to different charities and churches, so they can raise money for those who are battling cancer and other sicknesses.

"If it's a raffle, they'll buy more tickets. If it's an auction, I've had people bid over $1,000 for something to help an organization," says Chet.

His most recent work was donated to the Violet Oyster Fest to raise money for their community building.

"When they see it, and tell me how beautiful it is or how much they can't believe somebody would do something like that, I get it a feeling inside and it just never went away," says Chet.

He donates at least one piece of furniture every month to different organizations, and his furniture is usually adorned with either Saints or LSU emblems.

I guess you can say Chet is a true Saint in every sense of the word.

