× Donate to Coats for Kids at Firehouse Subs

Hank is out at Firehouse Subs in Metairie (3814 Veterans Blvd.) asking for coat donations for the kids who need it most as a part of our annual Coats for Kids program.

Donate at any of these Firehouse Subs locations:

ORLEANS PARISH

Firehouse Subs – 4150 General DeGaulle Dr. Ste C, New Orleans 70131 (Algiers)

JEFFERSON PARISH

Firehouse Subs – 3814 Veterans Blvd, Suite B, Metairie, LA 70002

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

Firehouse Subs – 1521 Gause Blvd, Slidell LA 70458

OTHER AREAS

Hammond – Firehouse Subs – 1750 W. Thomas St. Suite A, Hammond, LA 70401

Thibodaux – Firehouse Subs – 402 N. Canal Blvd, Ste. D, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Houma – Firehouse Subs – 1826 MLK Blvd, Ste I, Houma, LA 70360

It’s that time of the year again, the time when the community comes together to bring warmth to the holiday season. WGNO-TV’s Coats for Kids is our annual coat drive that collects coats for those who need them most – children. Since its inception, Coats for Kids has donated over 72,000 coats to area children in need.

Helping out is easy. Drop off a coat at any of the participating locations below.

We’ll take it from there, providing pick-up, cleaning and delivery to our distribution centers thanks to our partners – Blaze Express Courier Service and Russell’s Cleaning Services!

Thank you for your support in making Coats for Kids a successful Southeast Louisiana tradition year after year.

ORLEANS PARISH

The King Firm – 2912 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Home Bank – 3915 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Home Bank -5435 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115

Banner Chevrolet – 5950 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans 70126

Charbonnet Family Pharmacy – 7211 Regent St. New Orleans 70124

Firehouse Subs – 4150 General DeGaulle Dr. Ste C, New Orleans 70131 (Algiers)

JEFFERSON PARISH

Home Bank – 1600 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002

Home Bank – 5700 Citrus Blvd., Ste K, Harahan, LA 70123

Home Bank – 1800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA 70058

Home Bank – 4401 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA 70006

Dr. Burkenstock’s Skin Body Heath – 3841 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002

Firehouse Subs – 3814 Veterans Blvd, Suite B, Metairie, LA 70002

Once Upon a Child – 3122 Severn Ave, Metairie, LA 70002

Spudly’s Super Spuds – 2609 Harvard Ave, Metairie, LA 70001

Russell’s Cleaning – 3704 Robertson St, Metairie, LA 70001

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

Banner Ford – 1943 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, LA 70471

Dr. Burkenstock’s Skin Body Heath – 2040 N. Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA 70471

Firehouse Subs – 1521 Gause Blvd, Slidell LA 70458

Home Bank – 1750 N. Columbia St., Covington, LA 70433

Home Bank – 1305 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, LA 70471

Home Bank – 69291 Hwy. 21, Covington, LA 70433

Home Bank – 82255 Hwy. 25, Folsom, LA 70437

Home Bank – 2037 E. Gause Blvd., Slidell, LA 70461

Home Bank – 70963 Hwy. 59, Abita Springs, LA 70420

Elevation Station – 250 Northpointe Ct, Covington, LA 70433

Once Upon a Child – 4240 Highway 22, Ste 7, Mandeville, LA 70471

State Farm Agent C J Ladner – 1972 N Hwy 190, Covington, LA 70433

State Farm Agent Sharon Green – 391 W. Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70460

Timeless RX – 1976 N Hwy 190, Covington, LA 70433

Other Areas