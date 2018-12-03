× 28-year-old Orleans Parish jail inmate dies after hospitalization

NEW ORLEANS – An inmate at the Orleans Parish jail has died after a brief hospitalization.

“A 28-year-old male inmate, who was transported to University Medical Center on Saturday, Dec. 1, passed away after 11:00 a.m. this morning,” Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office general counsel Blake Arcuri said in a statement issued on December 3. “The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell just after lunch on Saturday. Emergency lifesaving treatment was immediately initiated by security and medical staff and continued until EMS arrived and routed the inmate to the hospital by ambulance.”

The inmate had been jailed for a year on an attempted murder charge, according to Arcuri.

“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is underway, but preliminary indications suggest that neither a physical altercation nor self-harm were factors,” Arcuri said.

No further details have been released.