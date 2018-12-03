18-year-old arrested for opening fire inside Lakeshore home during robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested one of two men detectives say opened fire inside a Lakeshore home during a robbery.

Eighteen-year-old Daniel Christiana and an unidentified accomplice forced their way inside a home in the 400 block of Lakeshore Parkway just after 1:15 a.m. on December 1, according to the NOPD.

Christiana struck one of the victims on the head with his handgun and fired into a bedroom where another victim was hiding.

Just before 2 a.m. on December 3, detectives caught up with Christiana in a halfway house in Gonzales.

He was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder, attempted armed robbery with a gun, aggravated second degree battery, aggravated burglary, and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.

Christiana was involved with a robbery along Lakeshore Drive near Rail Street on September 7.

In that incident, Christiana pointed a revolver at two victims and demanded their property, making off with their Apple watches and vape pens, according to the NOPD.

