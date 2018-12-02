× Tulane to face UL-Lafayette in Cure Bowl in Orlando

WGNO- The Tulane Green Wave football is heading to Orlando for the Cure Bowl, Saturday December 15th, inside Camping World Stadium. The last time these two teams met in a bowl game was in 2013 in the New Orleans Bowl where the Ragin’ Cajuns won 24-21, but later the win was vacated due to NCAA recruiting violations. The Green Wave finished the 2018 regular season with a 6-6 record and tied for first place in the American Athletic Conference West at 5-3 with Houston. The Ragin’ Cajuns were runner-up in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game against Appalachian State Saturday finishing the season with a 7-6 record.

WHO: Tulane vs. UL-Lafayette

WHEN: 12:30 PM December 15, 2018 (Saturday)

WHERE: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fl)